From Nov 1, all taxi and private-hire drivers must undergo weekly Covid-19 testing, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday. They will be allowed to self-test with antigen rapid test kits, which will be distributed to them. Since Sept 27, rostered routine testing has been progressively extended to workers who frequently interact with the public.
Covid-19
Self-testing for taxi, private-hire drivers
- Published40 min ago
