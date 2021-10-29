Covid-19

Self-testing for taxi, private-hire drivers

  • Published
    40 min ago

From Nov 1, all taxi and private-hire drivers must undergo weekly Covid-19 testing, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday. They will be allowed to self-test with antigen rapid test kits, which will be distributed to them. Since Sept 27, rostered routine testing has been progressively extended to workers who frequently interact with the public.

