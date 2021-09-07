Covid-19

Self-testing for all in dorms

    1 hour ago

From next Monday, all migrant workers living in dormitories here will need to test themselves for Covid-19 regularly using antigen rapid test kits.

This is in line with a broader push to encourage more people here to carry out self-testing, and could signal the long-awaited lifting of movement curbs that have kept workers largely confined to their dorms for over 16 months.

The mandatory self-testing is on top of existing rostered routine testing that the workers are subject to every seven or 14 days, the Manpower Ministry said in an advisory on Aug 27.

