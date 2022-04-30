Self-service buffets allowed to resume starting today

Diners can help themselves to food at buffets from today, when self-service buffets will be allowed to resume.

However, eateries have to provide hand sanitisers or disposable gloves for patrons, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) yesterday, adding that the sanitisers must contain at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Also, "it is important to provide clean serving cutlery such as spoons, tongs and ladles, to discourage patrons from picking up food using their own cutlery", SFA said.

Serving cutlery should also be frequently cleaned or replaced. This is required even if the self-service buffet is held outside the outlet. If employees are serving the food to customers, hand sanitisers or disposable gloves do not have to be provided.

"However, the service staff should handle ready-to-eat food with clean serving cutlery or gloves," said SFA.

Where the food is not served in chafing dishes with attached covers, establishments are strongly encouraged to erect plastic or glass barriers to protect food from exposure, such as to respiratory droplets from queueing patrons.

Self-service buffets have been taken off the menu since the circuit breaker period in April 2020. While buffets were allowed to resume last April, the food had to be served by staff.

Rosalind Ang