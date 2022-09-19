Self-help groups

Still relevant in Singapore

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Ethnic-based self-help groups such as the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Mendaki, Singapore Indian Development Association and Eurasian Association are still relevant in Singapore's multiracial society, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

They are able to customise programmes most relevant to their beneficiaries, provide additional aid to needy families, and address issues without raising racial or religious sensitivities. They also provide a vehicle for the more well-off to support members of their own communities, PM Lee said.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2022, with the headline Still relevant in Singapore. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top