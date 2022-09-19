Ethnic-based self-help groups such as the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Mendaki, Singapore Indian Development Association and Eurasian Association are still relevant in Singapore's multiracial society, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

They are able to customise programmes most relevant to their beneficiaries, provide additional aid to needy families, and address issues without raising racial or religious sensitivities. They also provide a vehicle for the more well-off to support members of their own communities, PM Lee said.