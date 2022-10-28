Selected local farms to sell vegetables at FairPrice supermarkets in pilot scheme

SINGAPORE - Four local vegetable farms are selling their produce at nine FairPrice supermarkets under a pilot that would allow these farms to gain experience to tackle any challenges when they enter the retail market.

The supermarket chain has joined the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Retail Incubation Initiative, which provides selected local farms the chance to sell their produce in supermarkets.

The six-month pilot, which started in July, was announced at the launch of the 11th edition of FairPrice’s Made in Singapore fair on Friday.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who was guest of honour, attended the fair at the FairPrice branch at Our Tampines Hub.

“Food security is an existential issue many countries grapple with,” Ms Fu said. “Challenges such as geopolitical tensions and climate change have caused significant disruptions to global food supplies.”

She added that Singapore is especially vulnerable to supply disruptions as it imports more than 90 per cent of its food. Diversifying the nation’s food sources, including the growth of local food sources, helps to mitigate the impact of supply disruption.

Under the pilot, FairPrice will support Next Farmer, LivFresh, Go Farm and GKE in gaining business knowledge by selling their produce – which include Asian leafy greens, potted vegetables and herbs – at the nine FairPrice outlets.

The outlets are at JEM, Vivocity, Parkway Parade, Thomson Plaza, Bukit Timah Plaza, Causeway Point, Our Tampines Hub, Northpoint City and Hillion Mall.

The farms will also learn how to cater to consumers’ demand and needs. But it is also important that consumers support these farms too, noted both Ms Fu and FairPrice Group deputy chairman Seah Kian Peng.

Since July, the farmers have been mentored by FairPrice on how to fine-tune their product offerings, pricing and promotion mechanics, among others.

The products have been sold at the supermarkets from Oct 1 and will be available till Nov 30.

A review will be held in December, after the pilot, for the farms to take learnings.

As FairPrice is a leading supermarket retailer, it remains committed to promoting local produce and locally made products, said Mr Seah.

“By boosting local production, we not only support home-grown businesses, we also help build greater food security and resilience as a nation,” he added.