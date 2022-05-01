Seeking help enabled her to better care for sister with bipolar disorder

Her burnout was so bad that she changed the ringtone on her phone specifically for when her sister called because she dreaded having to speak to her.

The 56-year-old, who wished to be known only as Madam Loh, said that being the main caregiver of her 42-year-old sister, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was exhausting.

Her sister was diagnosed in 2008 after she had a miscarriage. Her husband left her when she began having episodes in which she would talk to herself. She was also stressed from trying to start her own business at the time.

Madam Loh, a manager in an international fast-food restaurant chain, said: "The (early stages of her diagnosis) were very new to all of us. It didn't make sense, and we didn't know what was happening. She was also wondering why she had become and felt like this."

Her sister's highs would involve shopping sprees where she would spend hundreds of thousands of her life savings on designer goods and max out her credit cards. Prior to her diagnosis, she worked as a trader in the finance industry.

At her lowest points, Madam Loh's sister would lock herself in her room, refuse to speak to anyone and neglect basic hygiene. She moved back in with her parents after her divorce.

There was one occasion where she banged on her teenage nieces' doors and threatened to kill them.

Thirteen years after her sister was diagnosed, Madam Loh realised she was burnt out. She had been the only person her sister confided in. Feeling powerless, she turned to Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL), which runs free training programmes and provides support for caregivers of people with mental health issues.

Madam Loh said that learning to practise empathy when speaking to her sister helped her better care for her sister. "With her recent relapse last October, I would listen to her first and ask leading questions for her to better understand why she needs to be on medication and not drop the ball."

Madam Loh said her sister, who still lives with their parents, is back to her normal self when she's on her medication.

CAL chief executive Tim Lee said: "For the caregivers, they are the ones who are faced with the loved ones who have these conditions every night and day, so it can be exhausting. One of the most helpful things that we teach is the importance of self-care and how it is necessary to take a break and enlist help from others to step in."