See S'pore, world through 176 years of ST headlines

Why did Dakota make headlines in the 1940s when Dakota Crescent was developed later, in 1958?

How could "gaming" already be making waves in the 1850s, when computer games became mainstream only in the 21st century?

More than 49,000 front-page headlines in The Straits Times over the past 176 years were analysed to answer these questions and more.

A team used an interactive tool designed by the ST digital graphics desk to track the evolution of major topics, grouped into nine categories: epidemics, foreign affairs, local towns, vices and crimes, security and progress, Singapore's key places, sports, culture and technology.

Four to six keywords were chosen for each topic as key areas of interest.

Under technology, for instance, the list comprises Facebook, space, autonomous, smart and gaming.

For Singapore's key places, Dakota, Jurong, Fort Canning and the Botanic Gardens were analysed.

By using the tool, which tracks the volume of mentions of a keyword by year, the ST team is able to observe how important each topic is at any given time.

This then allows for more targeted qualitative research, such as "Dakota" in the 1940s being the name of a widely used military transport aircraft.

An accident involving a Dakota aircraft at Kallang Airport in 1946 shows the link to Dakota estate, whose name was picked to commemorate the tragedy.

As for "gaming", a quick scroll through the headlines in the 1850s showed that it meant something very different in the past and referred to gambling instead, with most reports of it involving the police.

The project was conceived last year to mark ST's 175th anniversary and has been updated with the launch of SPH Media Trust.

This tool is now available to the public. Readers can join in the investigative work by typing in keywords and discovering interesting trends.

They can also see the daily front-page headlines from the very first issue of ST on July 15, 1845.