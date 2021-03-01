Security officers' sharp reflexes, skilful driving help keep VIPs safe

Just like in an action movie, Station Inspector (SI) Judee Khoo once had to perform an evasive manoeuvre when she noticed a motorcyclist travelling at a high speed towards the VIP security convoy she was in.

SI Khoo put pedal to the metal, moving her car so that it was between the vehicle the VIP was in and the motorcycle. The motorbike came to a screeching stop, narrowly avoiding an accident.

The incident happened two years ago but remains fresh in the mind of the 38-year-old, who joined the Police Security Command in 2005.

Last Thursday, personal security officers (PSOs) like SI Khoo demonstrated their driving skills at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.

These officers are trained to put themselves in harm's way for the people they protect. They skilfully execute manoeuvres while driving to escape a hostile situation.

In a J-turn drill, drivers demonstrated how they quickly move away from danger by putting their vehicle in reverse before executing a sharp 180-degree turn.

They also showed a counter move - a precision immobilisation technique which involves steering their vehicle in close proximity to a pursuing car, causing it to lose control and stop.

SI Khoo said drills alone are not enough. "Sometimes, fatigue and tiredness come into play, so it doesn't mean that the more drills you do, the more perfect (your driving) will be. You have to be very alert and mentally resilient," she explained.

PSO drivers are trained in foot and vehicular escorts. To become a PSO driver, the officer has to undergo stringent assessments of their driving ability and undergo hours of training.

They also need to know how to tackle impromptu situations.

While most days on the roads are calm, the police said that motorists who drive too closely to a security convoy can cause unnecessary alarm.

"We advise motorists to give way to the convoy (during) motorcade escort duties, whenever they see it on the road, once it's safe for them to do so," they said.

Wong Shiying