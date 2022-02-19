Security officer hurt after driver allegedly shoves him to ground

A security officer signalled for the driver of a large sport utility vehicle (SUV) to stop when he drove into a barricaded lane at a drop-off point at United Square in Novena.

But the driver of the BMW X5 stormed out of the car and allegedly shoved the officer to the ground, causing the 56-year-old to fracture his palm and injure his lower back.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) shared details of the incident on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The police said they are investigating the incident, which occurred at around noon on Nov 6 last year.

The union, which is assisting the security officer and has provided him with quick relief funds, said he is still on medical leave as a result of the alleged assault.

It did not reveal the security officer's name or his employer's details but gave The Straits Times a redacted copy of the police report he made.

The injured man wrote that he had been working as a senior security officer at United Square for about five years before the incident, and was deployed to control traffic at the drop-off point on the day of the incident.

In the report, he claimed that the SUV driver almost knocked him over while moving into a restricted lane. The driver was told to stop before he stepped out and allegedly assaulted the officer.

Such cases of abuse have become an almost daily occurrence for some officers, the results of the latest USE survey on the welfare, wages and job prospects of security officers showed.

The survey results, announced on Dec 27 last year, also showed that members of the public were responsible for more than 40 per cent of abuse that security officers experienced on the job.

USE, in its Facebook post, said there will be heavier penalties for offences against security officers after the Private Security Industry Act was amended last year.

The changes, which are set to come into force later this year, will see those who voluntarily cause hurt to an officer on duty face a maximum of five years' jail and a fine of up to $10,000.