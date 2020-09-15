Security officer among first to collect device

Despite living about an hour away from Jalan Besar Community Club, Mr Ajid Kumar, 66, made a trip there before work to make sure he got a TraceTogether token yesterday.

The Hougang resident was the fourth in line to receive the token at the CC, and was among the roughly 20 people who turned up before distribution started at about 10am.

Mr Kumar, a security officer, said he wanted to collect the token because he wanted to participate in contact tracing, but could not figure out how to download the TraceTogether app.

"I don't know how to download the app. I think there is something wrong with my phone, so I thought I would just come here to collect the token to protect myself, especially since it is free," he said.

It is not mandatory to collect the token, but the Government has said that everyone aged seven and above who wants a token will be issued one.

Distribution of the tokens began yesterday at 20 community centres and clubs in Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar.

The Government announced it would be distributing TraceTogether tokens nationwide from yesterday and in these areas first - chosen because they have a higher proportion of seniors who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 and may have difficulty using the existing TraceTogether app.

Estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Aljunied, East Coast, Marine Parade and Sengkang are likely to get their tokens between this month and next month, while residents in areas such as Clementi, West Coast, Sembawang and Pasir Ris can expect to get theirs between next month and November.

People can also go to any active distribution site if they wish to get their tokens ahead of schedule. The collection venues and timings are on the TokenGoWhere website.

Hariz Baharudin