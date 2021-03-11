Security in places of worship may have to be reviewed: Shanmugam

Security at some places of worship here might have to be stepped up to protect worshippers in the light of increased risks, but they must remain welcoming and cannot be turned into fortresses, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

As the threat of attacks from self-radicalised lone wolves is ever-present, community vigilance and partnerships remain an important tool to protect Singapore, the minister said yesterday.

He was speaking to reporters at Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street, shortly before the Internal Security Department (ISD) announced that a 20-year-old Singaporean man had been detained for making plans to kill Jews leaving the synagogue.

Mr Shanmugam had joined Muslim community leaders who were at the synagogue to show solidarity with Jewish community leaders.

They affirmed that the thwarted attack would not harm the strong bonds between the leaders, and the harmonious relationship among various communities.

The minister was asked if security at religious sites here should be tightened, given the two reported cases of thwarted terror attacks on places of worship of late.

The latest case comes weeks after the ISD announced in late January that a 16-year-old self-radicalised student had been detained for planning to attack two mosques in Sembawang and Woodlands.

Said Mr Shanmugam: "Security measures may have to be stepped up a bit to balance off the risks that are increasing... It has to depend on how the threats evolve.

"But my own sense is that not all religious sites will have to be protected to the same level; some face a higher threat level and they may have to take some additional measures," he said.

He stressed the need for balance, noting that while religious sites do have to have some level of security, they have to look and feel like places of worship.

"When you walk into a synagogue or a church or a temple or a mosque, how would you feel if the place looks like a fortress, a cantonment with armed guards patrolling it?" said Mr Shanmugam.

Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel said yesterday that the Maghain Aboth Synagogue has invested a "considerable amount of effort and resources" in security measures and personnel. The venue is upgrading its security facilities, like the guardhouse at the synagogue's entrance, and is proactively investing in surveillance equipment.

"I think there needs to be some level of security, depending on the perception of threat. There may have to be some guards inside," he said. "But I think we need to be very, very careful how we do it."

The Government has some clear ideas about how such sites should be protected, and the broad approach should be that different religious sites face different threat levels, he said.

As such, there might be differences in how they are protected and the authorities will work with different sites on the security measures they need to have.

Some might require more hardware, while others might need guards keeping a discreet watch, he said.

The Government is constantly watchful of the security threats Singapore faces, said Mr Shanmugam, and the ISD is always on the lookout for cases of people who wish to stage attacks here and disrupt its harmony.

He underscored the critical role that community members play in preventing terror attacks from happening here, noting that although the ISD has built up its capacity to pick up signs of self-radicalisation, this can never be perfect.

"It's an ever-present risk. It's going to require the community to be vigilant, the family to help.

"So far, many of these cases have come to light because the family has told us (and) friends have told us," he added.

But as the synagogue makes these adjustments to keep its worshippers safe, Rabbi Abergel said it is being mindful not to cause any alarm too.

"We'll do everything we can to provide all the security measures to keep our congregants safe and secure within our premises, but by the same token not to blow things out of proportion," he said.