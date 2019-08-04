Security beefed up to ensure a safe and smooth NDP

The National Day Parade (NDP) will have enhanced security at the Padang.

There will be around 5,600 people involved in safety and security measures, including personnel from the armed forces, the police, the civil defence force and volunteers from non-profit Heartware Network.

Lieutenant-Colonel Chee Hong Yi said security has been "stepped up" as the event space has more entry points than previous years.

"We have set up personal check stations, vehicular check stations... so as to provide a safe and secure environment," he added.

"The... controls that we have in place - for example, exclusion zones as well as check stations - are more than sufficient to make sure that this is a safe and smooth event for 2019."

He added that security planning started as early as October last year.

Security checks will be carried out on everyone entering the Padang, including using walk-through metal detectors. Personal belongings will also be X-rayed.

Ticket holders watching the NDP on Aug 9 are reminded not to bring prohibited items such as scissors to the Padang. Entry access will open from 3.30pm.

Other security measures include restrictions on flying unmanned aircraft, including drones, into the event area.

Other security measures include restrictions on flying unmanned aircraft, including drones, into the event area. Security officials will be on the ground to look out for drone activity within the Marina Bay and Padang areas.

A contingency response has also been planned with staff from the army, civil defence force and Health Ministry, in the event of a mass casualty and security threat.

Captain Lee Guan Lin, the deputy organising secretary of operations of the medical committee, said five medical posts have been set up in the area.

"In addition, we also have trained quick-response forces dispersed throughout the area," he added.

"These forces are able to attend to casualties, especially in areas where it may not be so accessible to medical assets.

"We are ready to attend to any incidents."