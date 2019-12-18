Security agencies upset over changes to grading system

A group representing security agencies has criticised changes made to the grading system, saying they lead to a false impression that industry standards have stagnated.

In a statement yesterday, Security Association Singapore (SAS) executive director Ikhsan Suri said the annual Security Agencies Grading Exercise (Sage) covering more than 200 security agencies uses a bell curve with "arbitrary cut-off points" and is not useful for buyers in determining the actual capabilities of each security agency.

The SAS statement came a day after the police released this year's Sage results, which showed 63 agencies were awarded the A grade, compared with 62 last year.

But Mr Ikhsan said the cut-off point for the A grade had gone up from 95 per cent last year to 96 per cent this year due to a bell curve used in the exercise.

As a result, he said, although 82 agencies this year had obtained aggregate scores of 95 per cent or higher, only 63 were given the A grade.

"Therefore, the number of agencies obtaining the A, B and C grade remained largely the same from last year to this year not because of stagnating standards, but because of shifting goalposts," said Mr Ikhsan, adding that agencies were not informed in advance of the new cut-off points.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Sage, which is mandatory for security agencies to undergo, is a holistic assessment of their capabilities. It added that the exercise is also aimed at raising the industry's standards by setting out the expectations of security agencies.

"Indeed, since it was introduced in 2009, the Sage has helped to raise the professionalism and standards of the industry," said the ministry, adding that most of the agencies have maintained or improved their grades, while the few that perform poorly in consecutive years can have their licence revoked.

A total of 235 agencies took part in the grading exercise this year, which was conducted from June to December, including larger security firms Certis Cisco and Aetos.

Grades are valid from Jan 1 to Dec 31 next year. Agencies are assessed across five categories - processes, people, systems and technology, employment practices and counter-terrorism - which carry different weights in the aggregate scores.

For example, an agency's processes carries the heaviest weightage of 35 per cent, while the counter-terrorism criterion carries the lowest at 8 per cent.

In his statement, Mr Ikhsan said these "wide-ranging" assessment criteria and "arbitrary cut-off points" for each grade do not show buyers the capabilities or competencies of each agency.

MHA, however, said the assessment criteria used in the exercise are "transparent and known to all security agencies", and that changes over the years are made in close consultation with the industry with advance notice given.

"At the end of each Sage, the results and analysis are shared with all security agencies, with the aim of helping them improve," it added.

Mr Ikhsan also said buyers are not served "by the number of agencies that change grades year-on-year", pointing out the yearly figure to be about 50 per cent.

"It is implausible that the standards of an agency can fluctuate so widely, year-on-year," he added.

He said SAS has represented its views to the relevant authorities and is working with MHA, the police and other stakeholders to relook the grading methodology.

MHA said it has started work with the security associations and other government partners to review the grading system to support the needs of the industry, which employs around 35,000 active resident security officers, and to achieve the vision under the Security Industry Transformation Map.