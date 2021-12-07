Secular halfway house for women set to open in 2022

The first secular residential halfway house for women is expected to open its doors to about 30 offenders in the second half of next year, said the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS) in a statement yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at the Rise Above Halfway House premises in Boon Keng, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, said that according to a study conducted by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) in 2019, women offenders have unique needs and challenges as they go through their rehabilitation journey.

"In addition to their rehabilitation process, they also have caregiving needs, as well as adjustments that they need to make following their release from prison," he said.

Insights from the study also revealed that with greater community support, women former offenders are able to turn their lives around, which in turn breaks the cycle of inter-generational offending.

Hence the services and programmes at the halfway house are designed to generate safe spaces for women former offenders to build their human and social capital, and promote desistance, said PPIS.

Prof Faishal noted that on average, the two-year recidivism rate of women former offenders from cohorts released between 2016 and 2018 and who were placed on community-based programmes is 16 per cent, compared with 26 per cent for those who were not in such programmes.

Rise Above Halfway House, announced by Prof Faishal in October last year, will be the second all-women halfway house here when it opens next year. It is a collaboration between the SPS and PPIS.

When it opens, Singapore will have nine halfway houses under SPS' halfway house service model, eight of which are faith-based.

SPS said its halfway house service model aims to enable offenders to sustain an independent and crime-free lifestyle.

The Turning Point, the only halfway house for women in operation now, is a Christian charity founded in 1990.

When asked about the need for a new halfway house for women three decades later and the significance of having one that is secular, Prof Faishal said that while there are enough halfway houses to meet the needs of offenders, having a secular, women's halfway house can benefit female offenders and ensure that they are "appropriately emplaced" in a community-based programme.