Secret society situation is under control: Minister

An average of 112 rioting and serious hurt cases have been linked to secret societies in Singapore each year for the past five years, but cases involving the use of weapons such as parangs and knuckle dusters have declined over the same period.

There was one case involving weapons last year, down from 12 in 2016, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Giving these figures, he said the secret society situation here is under control. He was responding to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas), who asked about trends in gang-related activities following the recent arrests of 151 people allegedly linked to unlawful societies.

The operation that swept up the 151 alleged gang members between Dec 21 and Jan 3 was part of continuous anti-gang suppression and deterrence efforts by the police, said Mr Shanmugam. The arrests followed a number of rioting cases last December, some of which occurred near entertainment outlets in the city and led to serious injuries.

He said secret societies are now largely made up of loosely organised street gangs and mainly comprise younger members who flit between different groups. While the number of youth dealt with by the police for secret society-related offences has remained stable in the last five years, with an average of 153 a year, youth gangs remain a serious concern.

The police invest significant resources to educate and engage youth to deter them from joining secret societies, Mr Shanmugam said, citing regular anti-gang talks held in secondary schools.

The police work with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Ministry of Education and volunteer welfare organisations to rehabilitate at-risk youth before they become entrenched in the gang mindset. Against the backdrop of Covid-19 restrictions, which have limited such activities, the police are now looking to enhance their anti-gang outreach efforts online, he added.

For example, the police and National Crime Prevention Council organised an online football video game tournament last year for more than 100 young people, who received anti-gang talks and crime prevention advice as part of the competition.

The police had previously said the number of arrests for gang-related activities has generally declined over the last decade, from about 1,000 per year in 2012 and 2013 to about 700 per year in 2018 and 2019. Last year's figure was significantly lower due to Covid-19 movement restrictions.