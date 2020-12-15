Secondary 1 posting results to be released at 9am on Dec 22

SINGAPORE - Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec 22 at 9am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (Dec 15).

The posting results will be accessible through the following channels:

- Short Message Service (SMS) text messaging (if a local number was provided by the applicant during the application process)

- S1-Internet System using the student's birth certificate number or FIN and the S1 PIN

- At the student's primary school

Due to the Covid-19 situation, students do not need to report to their new schools in person the day after receiving their results, said the MOE in Tuesday's press release.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites from Dec 22 onward for information regarding the purchase of books and uniforms, booklists, as well as the reporting details. Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 22.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 4 for valid reasons, they may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will be able to reserve the place for them, said the MOE.

The ministry added that more information on the posting exercise is available on the MOE website.

