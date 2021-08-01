Second virus case at church in Clementi

Another individual who attended mass at the Church of the Holy Cross in Clementi has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the Roman Catholic church to suspend all in-person masses and activities.

The woman was on a home quarantine order from last Wednesday when she tested positive last Thursday. She was admitted to hospital the next day.

The first case at the church tested positive last Monday, with the authorities saying the infection was most likely linked to a market she had visited.

In a Facebook post, the Rev Henry Siew, a priest at the church, said that the church would be closed from yesterday to 1pm on Aug 14.

Father Siew said the two cases were seated in the same zone during the 7.30am mass on July 25. Worshippers in that zone have already been contacted.

Churchgoers who were exposed to the confirmed cases have also been contacted by the Ministry of Health.

Deep cleaning of the church has been undertaken.

The church was one of four Roman Catholic churches visited by people who tested positive for Covid-19, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said on its website last Thursday.

