Second version of new automated clearance system on trial at Woodlands Checkpoint

Those driving into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint from now until October may be asked to use a new automated system that allows them to clear immigration without interacting with an officer.

Instead, cameras will identify the travellers via facial and iris biometrics before letting them through.

The second version of the Automated Passenger In-car Clearance System (Apics), developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), began trials on June 21.

The first prototype was trialled in December 2017. It required travellers to present their fingerprints on a biometric device extended to them via a robotic arm.

The new version being trialled has been updated to allow greater convenience.

As the vehicle enters the clearance booth, sensors detect what kind of car it is and automatically adjusts the self-help kiosk to the appropriate height.

At the kiosk, the driver scans the passports of everyone in the vehicle in any sequence.

Travellers are then prompted to look towards the different cameras positioned outside the car. Their faces and irises are scanned simultaneously and authenticated before they are let into Singapore.

Currently, travellers are selected based on several conditions due to the limitations of the system. These include having a maximum of four people in the car who must be above the age of six.

It took less than five minutes for a car with passengers to clear immigration using the system during a media demonstration last Wednesday.

Mr Cheng Wee Kiang, director of HTX's Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems Centre of Expertise, said it has received positive feedback from the public.

He said one driver even asked for the system to be rolled out across the checkpoint immediately because of how efficient it was.

"We have now developed the next-generation Apics - a fully contactless system that offers a seamless immigration clearance process for car travellers - for the future," he said.

A variety of cars, including the larger Toyota Vellfire, have been able to clear immigration using the system. Officers from ICA and HTX are stationed at the booth to collect feedback and provide assistance if needed.

The prototype booth took about six months to be installed at the checkpoint, and features built-in lights to softly illuminate the faces of passengers without casting a harsh shadow. It also has fans to prevent the build-up of exhaust fumes within the area.

Assistant Commissioner Phua Chiew Hua, 2 deputy director of ICA's operations division, said the trial will allow more efficient use of manpower.

"With Apics, car travellers at the land checkpoints will be able to enjoy a more seamless, safer and more secure immigration clearance process," he said.

"Apics will also enable ICA to redeploy its officers to perform higher-value tasks such as profiling and risk assessment at the land borders."

ICA is expected to reveal more details about the operations involving the system later this month.