Second-hand car dealer who pays for funerals of strangers up for ST Singaporean of the Year award

SINGAPORE - When his father died when he was nine, Mr Anson Ng’s uncle stepped up and worked closely with the grieving family to handle the funeral arrangements. The noble act stuck with the then primary school pupil, who now pays for the funerals of strangers.

He said: “I was lucky to have an uncle who could help, but can you imagine those who don’t have anyone to support them? I know how they feel. So now, I am that uncle who helps people.”

Mr Ng, now 55, runs Hao Ren Hao Shi (Good People, Good Deeds), a ground-up movement set up in 2018 that distributes monthly provisions to the needy.

The project feeds 1,000 households every month and taps volunteers from primary schools to pack and distribute the items.

Mr Ng is one of the nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award this year that is presented in conjunction with UBS.

The annual award, now into its eighth year, aims to recognise a Singaporean person or group for making an impact on society. Last year’s recipient, Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, donated part of his liver to a one-year-old child after he came across a plea online from a young couple.

Mr Ng started helping out at old age homes and hospices more than 15 years ago, cooking meals for the residents. Befriending them, he learnt about the last wishes and funeral rites that the elderly wanted.

“I can’t bring my money with me when I die. I would rather spend it to make these people happy and provide them with a send-off they deserve. Money is really not everything.”

Mr Ng, who owns second-hand car dealership Presto Expat Motoring Services, said volunteering to help the terminally ill was not easy for him to deal with emotionally at first.

“Everyone there does not have much time left. It’s hard to see them deteriorate and pass on after I have got to know them. I told myself I must be strong. If I’m going to continue helping people, I can’t cry every time I lose someone.”

A staff member at Hao Ren Hao Shi said Mr Ng would doggedly look for the food and kueh that the hospice residents were craving in the markets.

Mr Ng, who is married with two children, gets calls at all hours of the day from those asking for help with, say, medical bills or funeral arrangements.

“Why do I do this? When a family is dealing with someone sick or if someone dies, it’s very stressful. It’s worse when you have to worry about the financial part of it, so I’m doing my best to make things easier for them,” he said.

“If you ask me whether I am tired, I can tell you that I am. I’ve been doing this for many years, but when I see people who come to me for help, I can’t imagine not helping.”