Second Covid-19 pill gets interim approval for use in Singapore

A second pill has been given interim authorisation for use in Singapore for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in those aged 18 and above.

Molnupiravir, sold under the trade name Lagevrio, can be used by those who are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalisation.

It should be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms for a duration of five days, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday. It will be prescribed and prioritised for those at higher risk of severe illness.

The antiviral medicine targets an enzyme the virus needs to make copies of itself, by introducing errors into its genetic code.

It was developed by pharmaceutical firm Merck in the US and Canada, together with Miami-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The first oral antiviral drug to be granted interim authorisation was Pfizer's Paxlovid on Feb 3.

Molnupiravir is not recommended for pregnant women, lactating mothers and those below 18. Women of childbearing potential should use contraception during treatment and for four days after the last dose.

Men with partners of childbearing potential should also use contraception during treatment and for at least three months after the last dose.

These recommendations are based on findings from animal studies, which showed that molnupiravir may affect foetal growth, bone and cartilage development, and DNA.

Common adverse events reported in the clinical studies include diarrhoea, nausea and dizziness that were generally mild, HSA added. Its review was based on a study of 1,400 participants.

Those with mild to moderate Covid-19 who took molnupiravir had a 30 per cent less chance of hospitalisation and death.

Among the group that took it, 6.8 per cent were hospitalised or died, compared with 9.7 per cent of those who had a placebo.

As at the latest cut-off date, there were 48 hospitalisations with two subsequent deaths in the molnupiravir group, and 68 hospitalisations with 12 subsequent deaths in the placebo group, HSA said.

But in a sub-group of participants who had Sars-CoV-2 antibodies, a higher proportion of subjects in the molnupiravir group (3.7 per cent) progressed to hospitalisation or death compared with those in the placebo group (1.4 per cent).

HSA said this is a relevant consideration here, given that most of the population have been fully vaccinated and most would have Sars-CoV-2 antibodies.

"While the study results indicated that Lagevrio has lower efficacy compared with other authorised Covid-19 treatments, it may have a place in therapy for patients who are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19, and for whom current available treatment options are clinically inappropriate," HSA said.