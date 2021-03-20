Second batch of eggs from Malaysia recalled after bacteria detected

A batch of eggs from Malaysia has been recalled after the eggs were found to have been tainted by bacteria that may cause food poisoning. This comes just days after the same bacteria was found in eggs from another Malaysian farm.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday that it had detected the presence of Salmonella enteritidis in eggs imported from Linggi Agriculture in Malaysia.

The affected batch can be identified by a stamp on the eggs that says "CEM014".

As the bacteria may cause food-borne illness if the eggs are consumed raw or undercooked, SFA said people who have bought the affected eggs are advised to cook them thoroughly, and to see a doctor if they feel ill after eating them.

The agency has also directed four importers here to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

The firms are An Hong Egg Supplies, Chuan Huat Poultry Farm, Dasoon and FE Supply.

Linggi Agriculture has also been suspended until it has rectified the contamination.

While Salmonella enteritidis can survive in raw and undercooked eggs, SFA said it can be destroyed by heat, so the affected eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly. The bacteria can cause illness, with symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

While the infection typically subsides within a week for most people, the bacteria can cause serious infection in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immunity.

The latest recall comes after an earlier batch of eggs from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram was recalled on March 12 due to the presence of the same bacteria.

The earlier batch of affected eggs had the farm code "CES008" on them and the farm involved has also been suspended.