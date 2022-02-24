Second Abbott product recalled for possible bacterial contamination

Some batches of a product to fortify breast milk that is made by Abbott Laboratories have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to possible bacterial contamination, making it the second Abbott milk product to be recalled in the past week.

The SFA said yesterday it had directed importer Abbott Laboratories to recall batches of its Similac Human Milk Fortifier sachets, in addition to implicated batches of Abbott's Similac Alimentum infant formula that were recalled last week.

The recalls for both products, which potentially contain the Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella Newport disease-causing pathogens, have since been completed, the SFA said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said yesterday it has advised all public and private hospitals in Singapore to stop using the 400g tins of Abbott's Similac Alimentum powdered infant formula and the 0.9g sachets of Similac Human Milk Fortifier, following the recall.

The SFA has said Cronobacter sakazakii infections are generally rare, but they can cause meningitis, an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or sepsis, which is an unusually severe response to an infection.

Meanwhile, salmonella Newport can cause gastrointestinal illness, and those infected may get fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The batches of Similac Human Milk Fortifier that were recalled are from the United States and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.

The lot numbers on the containers of the affected batches contain K8, SH or Z2, with first two digits of the code running from 22 to 37.

The SFA said parents or caregivers should stop using these products, and seek medical assistance for their infants if necessary.

Both Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella infections can be treated with antibiotics.

Consumers may reach out to Abbott Laboratories on 6278-6220 or e-mail family.sg@abbott.com for clarifications, the SFA added.

MOH said it has also advised all public and private hospitals to be vigilant for cronobacter infection or salmonellosis among infants or young children who may have consumed the recalled products.

The recalls came after the US Food and Drug Administration said on Feb 17 that it was investigating complaints regarding infant formula produced at an Abbott facility in Michigan.