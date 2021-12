The Salvation Army's donation booths across the island were overwhelmed with bags of donated goods yesterday afternoon, amid the holiday season. The piles of items - including clothing, furniture, household goods, electronics, toys and books - spilled out of the allocated drop-off areas, as was seen at its Bishan headquarters (left). The Salvation Army accepts pre-loved or new items from donors. Its social enterprise arm then processes the donated items and sells those in good condition at its family stores located across Singapore.