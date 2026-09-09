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Search ongoing for Singaporean missing after diving incident in Palau: MFA

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An island nation south-east of the Philippines, Palau is known for outdoor activities including snorkelling and diving.

Palau, an island nation south-east of the Philippines, is known for outdoor activities including snorkelling and diving.

PHOTO: AFP

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Search-and-rescue operations are under way for a Singaporean who went missing after a diving incident in Palau on Sept 7, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) liaising with the local authorities.

In a media reply on Sept 9, MFA said it is providing consular assistance to the missing person’s family and is in contact with the Palau authorities over ongoing search-and-rescue efforts.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the ministry said.

Made up of about 340 islands, islets and atolls, Palau is an island nation south-east of the Philippines known for its clear waters, coral reefs and forests.

The archipelago has a population of around 18,000, largely concentrated in Koror, its former capital and economic centre.

Home to the UNESCO-listed Rock Islands Southern Lagoon limestone islets, Palau draws intrepid explorers with its variety of outdoor activities, including snorkelling, diving, hiking and wildlife encounters.

Since 2024, China Airlines’ non-stop flights from Taipei to Koror have increased in frequency from twice a week to four or five times a week. In October 2025, United Airlines launched a non-stop route from Tokyo to Koror.

A number of Singapore-based dive operators and travel agencies offer diving trips and packages to the archipelago.

According to official figures published by Palau’s Ministry of Finance, the island nation received 6,963 visitors in July.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.