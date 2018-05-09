Search on for missing cyclist in Ipoh

The search continues for a 56-year-old Singaporean man who went missing in the last leg of a 160km cycling race in Ipoh on Sunday.

An appeal on Perak Century Ride 2018's Facebook page on Monday said Mr Abdul Samat Ismail was last seen at 1.45pm at a water station 24km away from the finish line.

Mr Samat had gone to Ipoh to take part in the race with about 20 other Singaporean cyclists.

During the race, he stopped to rest at the water station after suffering from leg cramps, said team leader Alvin Low, 45. Mr Samat's roommate, who was with him at the water station, continued on without him, said Mr Low.

When Mr Samat still had not crossed the finish line at about 3pm, the team tried to call him but did not receive a response. They alerted the local police at about 3.30pm.

About 40 people, including the local police and event organisers, are searching for him, said Mr Low. The organiser's Facebook page said police dogs have also been deployed.

Mr Samat's family will be flying to Ipoh today, said Mr Low.

Lianhe Zaobao said in a report yesterday that this is the third time Mr Samat has taken part in the race and he is familiar with the route.

When contacted, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the ministry is aware of the incident and is helping Mr Samat's family.

"Our High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with members of his cycling group and is working with the Malaysian authorities to try to locate him."