Search is on for Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021

The search is on to find this year's Singaporean of the Year.

In its seventh edition now, The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year, presented by UBS, is an annual award given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made a positive and sustainable impact in society.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of the Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "It has been a difficult year for everyone, but also one when so many have been quietly pitching in to help others pull through the pandemic.

"Our aim is to showcase some of these efforts, and inspire many others to do their part to help make this a better place, and a society we can all be proud of.

"Previous winners and nominees have done that, and they have set the bar high. We are now beginning the search for this year's winner, and we welcome all nominations."

The public can make their nominations until Dec 15. Nominees must be Singapore citizens who made the news this year.

Front-line fighters against Covid-19 were collectively named Singaporean of the Year 2020 for their tireless efforts to keep Singaporeans safe amid the pandemic.

Representatives of the nation's front-liners, including National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) executive director Leo Yee Sin and Professor Ooi Eng Eong, a co-developer of the Covid-19 vaccine Lunar-Cov19, received the award from President Halimah Yacob at a ceremony held at the Istana in February this year.

During the ceremony, Madam Halimah said the Singaporean of the Year award has an enduring value as it reinforces what society holds dear.

She noted then that many people have stepped up to help others in greater need - migrant workers, the underprivileged and Covid-19 patients - amid the challenging Covid-19 environment.

Prizes include hotel stays, flight tickets

The recipient and finalists of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year, presented by UBS, will receive the following prizes from sponsors: UBS •Award recipient: $20,000 cash prize •Finalists: $5,000 for each individual or group of finalists MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS •Award recipient: Five-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' global properties; up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for the winning group. Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the global brand of global hotel company Millennium & Copthorne Hotels. •Finalists: Three-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' global properties; up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each group of finalists SINGAPORE AIRLINES •Award recipient: One pair of business class tickets for each individual; up to a maximum of three pairs for the winning group •Finalists: One pair of economy class tickets for each individual; up to a maximum of three pairs for each group of finalists

She added that the eight finalists exemplified the selfless spirit celebrated at the award ceremony. Among them was a retired cleaner, who with his four children give out groceries to residents of rental flats in Queenstown and help with home repairs under their initiative, Project Hills.

Prof Ooi, speaking to ST yesterday, said he was deeply honoured to receive the award on behalf of front-line workers.

He said: "The award, for us, was a reflection of the effort that the research community and healthcare community as a whole had put in over the year.

"We can do a lot more to tackle the challenges posed by diseases like Covid-19 and others which would ensure the country is better off going forward."

He hoped that this year's nominees would celebrate the recognition as a part of their journey of contributing to society while inspiring others.

The panel of judges is chaired by Mr Fernandez and includes Straits Times editors as well as Mr Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia-Pacific, and Mr August Hatecke, UBS' country head of Singapore and co-head of wealth management in the Asia-Pacific.

Mr Koh said: "This award is even more special during this time as the world continues to deal with the many challenges thrown up by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

Other external judges are Institute of Technical Education chief executive Low Khah Gek, charity New Life Stories' executive director Saleemah Ismail and Singapore Airlines' vice-president of public affairs Siva Govindasamy.

The panel will help recom-mend and select deserving candidates, and pick the Singaporean of the Year.

The award will be given out in February next year.

The top award recipient will get a $20,000 cash prize presented by UBS and a trophy. Hotel stays and flight tickets will also be given out to the recipient and finalists.

Mr Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a prize sponsor, said: "The Singaporean of the Year award pays tribute to ordinary people who have pushed boundaries to become the best versions of themselves, and champions for us to emulate. This is an admirable quality and one worth celebrating."

Ms Lee Wen Fen, senior vice-president of corporate planning at Singapore Airlines, another prize sponsor, said: "While Covid-19 has forced us to adjust to a new normal, we see the kind acts from many Singaporeans shine through. The award celebrates these stories of triumph despite the challenging times."

The public can nominate candidates for the award at str.sg/soty21nominate