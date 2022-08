Search for worker ongoing after shore crane topples at Keppel shipyard in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A search operation is ongoing to locate a worker who fell into the sea on Monday morning (Aug 22), after a shore crane collapsed at a shipyard in Tuas and injured four other workers.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker was on the pier at Keppel Shipyard where the crane had toppled.

The accident happened at about 10.40am on Monday.

As at 3.15pm on Tuesday, the worker employed by Kumarann Marine is still missing.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, a 48-year-old Chinese national, and a 40-year-old local worker sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1.

They are all in stable condition, the ministry added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at noon on Monday. The 40-year-old Singaporean and the 31-year-old Bangladeshi were taken to National University Hospital.

In a statement to ST, Keppel Shipyard said a section of the quayside had given way, causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to the side.

"We have rescued one of the workers who is in stable condition, while the other worker is currently missing. We are working with the SCDF and Police Coast Guard on the search operations," said a spokesman.

MOM said part of the concrete pier on which the crane was standing on had collapsed, causing the crane to topple and become partially submerged under water.

Photos of the incident circulating on social media showed that the crane was being used next to a large vessel that was berthed at the shipyard.

In the photos, the crane's base appeared to have buckled, causing the rest of the crane to fall towards the berthed ship.

The boom of the crane, which is the long fixed arm used to move objects, can be seen twisted and strewn atop the ship.