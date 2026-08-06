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Seafood restaurant Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong to close on Sept 13, will reopen soon in new location

The restaurant in Hamilton Road is closing after seven years.

SINGAPORE – Popular seafood restaurant Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong in Hamilton Road will close on Sept 13 after seven years, and will reopen in a new location soon.

In an Instagram post on Aug 6 announcing the closure of the Jalan Besar eatery, the restaurant said: “What started as a simple dream turned into a place filled with endless warmth, laughter and lifelong connections – and it’s all thanks to every single one of you who walked through our doors and made this space feel like home.

“This isn’t where our story ends – it’s just a transition to our next adventure. We are so excited to open our doors in a brand-new location very soon.”

No other details were provided but the restaurant, which is known for using locally sourced produce from farms like Ah Hua Kelong, told its followers to stay tuned.

Thanking its supporters, it also encouraged diners to visit its Hamilton Road outlet for one last meal.

The comments section on the Instagram post was filled with the “tears” of devastated patrons and exclamations of “no”.

Many people also left messages wishing the restaurant luck and thanking it for the good memories.

One user lamented, “We will miss you”, with three crying emojis.

Another user said they were “looking forward to the next location!! Love the food here”.

A netizen said: “Thank you for being such a big part of our journey, from our first proper date, to our wedding, birthdays and anniversaries.”

The restaurant first opened in 2017 in Haji Lane as a spin-off of local fish farm Ah Hua Kelong, before moving to Jalan Besar.

In August 2025, founder Wong Jing Kai also opened Smolder Seafood Grill and Bar in Outram Road, which focuses on grilled seafood.

The Straits Times has contacted Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong for more information.