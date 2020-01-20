SDP to home in on cost of living, jobs and CPF in election run-up

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said it will continue to focus on three issues in the run-up to the general election - cost of living, job prospects and security for Singaporeans, and Central Provident Fund savings for retirees.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan told reporters after a walkabout at the Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre yesterday that the party has been "hammering away" at these issues since last year.

"And lo and behold, whether it's a coincidence or not - I'll let people figure out - the PAP (People's Action Party) has become big on these three issues as well," he said.

On the cost of living, he said the impending hike in the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 9 per cent will add to people's financial burden.

The GST hike, announced in 2018, will take effect sometime between 2021 and 2025.

Dr Chee said that if elected, the SDP will get the ruling PAP to address and account for the GST hike.

The SDP yesterday visited Marsiling, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok - areas it plans to contest in the coming elections.

Dr Chee and SDP treasurer Bryan Lim have been lobbying for lift upgrading at blocks 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise.

Mr Ong Teng Koon, the PAP MP for the ward, had said in a Facebook post last week that he remains optimistic that government agencies can find a way to overcome the present cost and technical constraints.

Said SDP chairman Paul Tambyah: "That's just one example of some of the issues that we're dealing with as we walk the ground."

Asked about new issues on the ground, Dr Chee said climate change has emerged as a concern for younger voters, and that the party is coming up with policies to address this.

On the party's court challenge against correction directions issued under the fake news law that was heard in court last week, Dr Tambyah said that it is getting legal advice to deal with some of the technical terms brought up in the case.

The SDP has until Wednesday to file written responses to the submissions presented by the Attorney-General's Chambers if it wishes to do so.