Screw in fish pack: Stock recalled from FairPrice outlet

A local seafood distributor recalled its stock of frozen whole shishamo at a FairPrice outlet in Tampines Hub on Monday, after a customer complained that he found a screw in a pack of the fish.

Mr William Loh, 57, who works in sales, said he found the screw after it fell into the sink when he opened the pack. He bought the product on Sept 14. "I'm very angry that this happened in Singapore, where there should be strict regulations," he said. He clarified that he found the screw in the packet and not inside the fish.

Pan Seas, which packs and distributes the product called Pan Seas Shishamo Capelin Whole, said it has been in touch with Mr Loh. Its general manager, Mr Arthur Seit, said it checked all the packages it recalled from the outlet and did not find any screws.

Pan Seas has since obtained the screw from Mr Loh and is investigating if it is similar to the ones used in its sealing machines and processing room.

A FairPrice spokesman said it has been in contact with the supplier over the product, and confirmed that Pan Seas is in touch with the customer. FairPrice's exchange and refund policy allows customers to return defective items for exchange or refund at the same store with a receipt.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is also investigating the incident, said a spokesman.