Scout Job Week launched at Istana Villa for first time

The Chief Scout of Singapore, President Halimah Yacob, launched the annual Scout Job Week yesterday.

It was launched for the first time at the Istana Villa, where the scouts diligently wiped mirrors, swept floors and watered the Vanda Miss Joaquim Garden.

The Scout Job Week is taking place from today till March 30.

More than 100,000 scouts aged eight to 18 years from the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) will fan out across Singapore, knocking on doors and offering to help with chores in return for donations.

The SSA aims to raise $800,000 this year to fund other youth development programmes and community projects such as Good Deeds Day and Camp Possible, a camp that involves scouts with special needs.

The objective of Scout Job Week is to ingrain a hardworking spirit and teach scouts to appreciate the value of honest work.

Madam Halimah took to Facebook yesterday to commend the scouts for their hard work and willingness to help the community. She urged Singaporeans to support the scouts by giving them meaningful tasks.