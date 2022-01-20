Debrief Fort Siloso

Scope for more public say in gazetting of monuments

Observers say such input makes process more like conversation, less like commandment

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Under the law, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has to publish its proposal to make Fort Siloso a national monument, which it has done on its heritage portal Roots.gov.sg

It is not a requirement, but NHB is also seeking public consultation on the proposal, a move welcomed by observers, especially as Fort Siloso will be the first site to be gazetted under laws protecting monuments that were amended last November.

Since Monday, the coastal fort has taken on "proposed national monument" status, granting it similar protections to gazetted monuments. Those who alter and change monuments in a way that affects their character and significance face punishment.

The board said on Tuesday that the call for public input reflects its efforts to be more consultative, and that it is seeking public feedback in the process of gazetting monuments in response to requests from heritage non-governmental organisations.

Fort Siloso's forthcoming gazetting will also be the first time multiple structures within a larger context or site have been recognised as a monument.

This means that there will be a need for a whole-of-fort charge when preserving it.

Why it matters

The process of gazetting a site - whether privately or publicly owned - as a national monument is not an easy one.

The three-year engagement process that preceded the Government's decision last year to conserve the strata-titled Golden Mile Complex is instructive of how extensive consultations can be, and could need to be.

Observers said seeking public input makes the gazetting process more like a conversation and less like a commandment.

Singapore Heritage Society president Jack Lee said: "People may be able to share their memories of such sites, which will enrich our understanding of them and help the authorities to decide if the sites are worthy of preservation."

Should a preservation order - which specifies exactly what is part of a gazetted monument - be amended or revoked, members of the public should be able to say whether they feel that sites should be preserved or not, said Dr Lee.

Given the fact that Fort Siloso is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation - a statutory board - and the fort's World War II significance, it is unlikely that NHB will receive substantive objections to its proposal. Such objections are due by Jan 31, and NHB plans to gazette the site next month.

While state-owned and private buildings both face development controls and are subject to stringent maintenance rules, affording restoration and maintenance works is typically more challenging for private monuments, especially those owned by religious organisations that rely on donations for such efforts.

Consultations on future proposals to preserve privately owned buildings and sites may see robust discussions and stiff resistance, especially from owners who fear that development controls that accompany monument status will devalue their property.

As for the collective preservation of multiple structures in Fort Siloso, architectural historian Yeo Kang Shua said an appropriate rehabilitation of its historic cultural landscape is needed following the gazette to allow better appreciation of its function as a fort.

Dr Yeo said some areas will require restoration, which might include selectively clearing vegetation that currently obscures the line of fire of some guns.

What lies ahead

While the inclusion of a public feedback mechanism in the gazetting process is welcome, more can be done to improve the quality of such mechanisms, so that the public may have a say in what is national monument-worthy.

Here, NHB may consider taking a leaf out of its own book by holding consultations further upstream - it is currently hosting focus group discussions on Singapore's next nomination for inscription on Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list.

As Singapore increasingly focuses on protecting its post-independence heritage, it is time for citizens to have greater say in what they deem nationally significant.

The forthcoming preservation of Fort Siloso also calls into question the future of a handful of remaining forts on Sentosa and mainland Singapore, some of which have fallen into ruin. Fort Serapong, for instance, has a collapsed lookout tower.

There is scope for a look into how Fort Siloso was part of a network of other forts and batteries undertaking the defence of Singapore's harbour.

Even as Singapore's best-preserved 19th-century fort is set to be gazetted, it is hoped that more of other wartime installations - especially those not yet in a decrepit state - including other features such as pillboxes and tunnels, can be protected so that they may collectively tell the story of the nation's military heritage.

5 things to know about the coastal battery

Fort Siloso on Sentosa is set to be gazetted Singapore's 74th national monument next month. The National Heritage Board on Tuesday announced its proposal to gazette the 19th-century fort a monument in remembrance of the nation's war years and as a lasting testament to Singapore's military heritage. Here are five things to know about the fort on Sentosa's western coast.

1 IT BEGAN WITH A BANG

The western end of Pulau Blakang Mati (Island Behind Death) - Sentosa's former name - was chosen as the site for a fort in the late 1800s, as it overlooked the western entrance to Singapore's harbour alongside Fort Pasir Panjang.

About 8,600kg of gunpowder was used to level the top of Mount Siloso - where the fort is now located and after which it was named.

In the absence of roads, construction materials for the fort were delivered by boat and dropped off at a jetty. Stairs leading to the jetty remain today.

2 MORE THAN JUST GUNS

While Fort Siloso today is largely known for its gun displays - it even houses Japanese guns found in Mandai - the fortification was home to other weapon systems.

In Fort Siloso's Tunnel A Complex is a submarine mine defence casement, which was used by British troops to prepare and inspect electrically-operated mines that were laid between Fort Siloso and Pasir Panjang.

3 ONE OF SEVERAL FORTS ON PULAU BLAKANG MATI

Also built to defend Singapore's harbour in the late 1800s were Fort Connaught, Fort Serapong and Imbiah Battery. Imbiah Battery's functions were taken over by Fort Connaught in the 1930s. Part of Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course covers what was Fort Connaught's site, while portions of Fort Imbiah and Fort Serapong remain.

4 FORMER MONORAIL STATION

Today known as the Surrender Chamber, where visitors can learn about the British surrender in 1942 and the Japanese surrender in 1945, a two-storey structure in Fort Siloso was formerly one of seven monorail stations serving Sentosa.

The monorail was in operation from 1982 to 2005.

5 SINGAPORE'S EIGHTH WORLD WAR II-RELATED MONUMENT

When gazetted, Fort Siloso will be Singapore's eighth World War II-related monument.

The seven current monuments are:

 • Changi Prison's Entrance Gate, •Wall and Turrets,

 • the Civilian War Memorial,

 • Former Command House,

 • Former Admiralty House,

 • Former Cathay Building,

 • Former Ford Factory, and

 • the Esplanade Park Memorials, including the Cenotaph, and Lim Bo Seng Memorial (Tan Kim Seng Fountain is also gazetted but is not war-related).

Ng Keng Gene

SOURCES: ROOTS.GOV.SG, WWW.FORTSILOSO.COM

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2022, with the headline Scope for more public say in gazetting of monuments . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top