Scoot removes passenger from S’pore-bound flight in Macau over disruptive behaviour

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The passenger was handed over to the local authorities at Macau International Airport, Scoot said on Oct 1.

SINGAPORE – A passenger on a Singapore-bound Scoot flight was removed from the plane over disruptive behaviour before the aircraft departed from Macau on Sept 27 .

In a video of the incident posted on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu on Sept 28 , a woman is seen flanked by officers in uniform resembling that of the Macau police, as well as Scoot flight attendants, as she exits the aircraft.

Some passengers are heard clapping in the background.

In the post, which has since garnered more than 980 likes, and over 80 comments, the user said the incident caused a two-hour flight delay.

In response to media queries, Scoot said on Oct 1 that the incident happened on flight TR905. The aircraft later departed for Singapore at 8.46pm local time .

Scoot added that the passenger was handed over to the local authorities at Macau International Airport . It did not say what the passenger had done on board the aircraft.

All other passengers remained in the aircraft and were served refreshments, it added.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, Scoot said, adding that it is unable to provide more details.

In its statement, Scoot apologised for the disruption and inconvenience caused.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew are our top priority and we will take appropriate measures against any passenger who poses a risk to them,” it said.