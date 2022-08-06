Scoot joins SIA in cancelling flights amid military drills

Budget airline Scoot cancelled all its flights to Taiwan yesterday and today, as China conducted live-fire military drills around the island.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and China Eastern Airlines were also among the airlines that cancelled flights to Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport yesterday, while Korean Air and Delta Air Lines cancelled flights leaving Taoyuan.

China's live-fire military exercises in six maritime areas surrounding Taiwan began on Thursday and are scheduled to last until tomorrow. The drills are part of Beijing's furious response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

SIA, which flies to Taiwan thrice a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, had cancelled two flights yesterday - SQ878 from Singapore to Taipei, and SQ879 for the returning leg.

The airline said no other flights to Taipei have been cancelled, and that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust flights as needed.

Scoot, which operates daily flights to Taipei, cancelled flights TR996 and TR898, as well as their returning legs TR997 and TR899.

The airline said it would help affected passengers, and offer them a 100 per cent voucher refund.

It advised those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines to contact their agent or purchasing airline for help.

Mr Wang Kai-ping, a spokesman for Taoyuan Airport, said flights can take off and land as usual, but airlines "have their own considerations when it comes to cancelling flights".

Flights departing and arriving at Taoyuan have been asked to reroute to avoid the airspace where China is conducting its sea and air exercises.

About half the 300-plus international flights that typically pass through the Taipei Flight Information Region (FIR) also took diversions through the Fukuoka or Manila FIRs, Taiwan's Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said yesterday. There had been no change to the daily average of more than 150 flights departing and arriving in Taiwan on Thursday, he added. Yesterday's numbers were not yet available.

Over at Changi Airport, EVA Air's BR226 took off at 1.10pm, while China Airlines' CI754 departed at 1.25pm for Taiwan.

When The Straits Times visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 at 11am yesterday, a steady stream of passengers were lining up to check in for their flights at the counters of EVA Air and China Airlines.

Taiwan is not yet open for leisure travel. Foreigners are allowed to enter the island only to visit family, study and conduct business as well as for approved emergency and humanitarian reasons.

Taiwanese passengers said they were used to tensions between the island and China.

Madam Wang Chengmei, 65, a restaurant owner, said that although she was slightly worried about flying, she had to go home to take care of her business. She was in Singapore for a week-long holiday with her family of eight.

"We can't control the situation, but if the airlines are still operating, it should be okay to fly," said Madam Wang in Mandarin.

A Taiwanese businessman booked on CI754, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yu, 42, concurred. "I grew up under this kind of political tension and I'm numb. I think (China) won't dare to do anything," he said.

But others were more cautious. A regional sales director of a cyber-security firm, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong, 45, said he was taking the BR226 flight to Taipei to transit to San Francisco for a business trip.

The Singaporean had booked his flight last week and said it was too late for him to make changes when he heard about the military exercises on Thursday.

"I'm hoping for the best. I was joking with my colleagues, hopefully I don't see any flying objects, if not I'll take photos and send those to them," the father of three added. "I'm going to subscribe to the in-flight Wi-Fi and remain in constant contact with my company and family."

• Additional reporting by Katherine Wei in Taipei