Scoot extends Middle East flight cancellations to February 2027

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Flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) will be suspended until Feb 28, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Scoot has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to February 2027.

Flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) will be suspended until Feb 28 , owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline said in an advisory on Nov 2 .

This latest extension follows the airline’s earlier suspensions of the thrice-weekly service to the Saudi Arabian city.

Scoot is the budget arm of Singapore Airlines, which has also extended its flight cancellations to the Middle East to 2027, most recently announcing that its routes between Singapore and Dubai would be halted till Feb 28 .

The affected Singapore-Dubai flights are SQ494 and SQ495 .

Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, both airlines said.

Scoot customers who booked directly through the airline can e-mail Scoot to seek refunds.

Those who booked tickets via travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly.

“Scoot apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

The flight disruptions come amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February.

Talks between Washington and Tehran to avoid a return to war are currently under way, and Tehran has offered to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions.