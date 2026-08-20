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Scoot expands China network with new flights to south-western city of Guiyang

With the new service, Scoot will operate 81 weekly flights to 16 cities in China.

SINGAPORE – Those eyeing a year-end holiday will have more destinations to choose from, with Scoot’s roll-out of new flights to Guiyang, in south-western China, from Oct 26.

With the addition of three flights a week to Guiyang, the Singapore Airlines low-cost subsidiary will operate 81 weekly flights to 16 cities in China.

In a media release on Aug 20, Scoot said the new service “strengthens Scoot’s China network and offers travellers an additional getaway option ahead of the year-end holiday season”.

Bookings for the Airbus 320neo flights can be made on Scoot’s website and mobile app from Aug 20. These flights will become gradually available for booking on other platforms.

A one-way Economy Class ticket to Guiyang from Scoot starts from $158, including taxes.

Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province in south-western China, is known for its lush landscapes, cool summer climate and vibrant ethnic culture.

Its landmarks include Qingyan Ancient Town, which dates back more than 600 years to the Ming Dynasty, and the Huangguoshu Waterfall, one of Asia’s largest waterfalls, in nearby Anshun city.

“We are delighted to add Guiyang to our network, strengthening our presence in China and connecting Singapore and the wider Scoot network to one of south-west China’s most scenic and culturally rich cities,” Scoot chief executive Leslie Thng said.

“Alongside this new route, we are also increasing flight frequencies to several popular destinations to meet the anticipated increase in travel demand during the year-end period.”

Scoot will increase its flight frequencies for the following destinations:

Hat Yai, Thailand: from 12 to 14 times weekly (from October)

Phuket, Thailand: from 17 to 21 times weekly (from October)

Clark, the Philippines: from seven to 10 times weekly (from December)

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia: from 10 to 13 times weekly (from January 2027)

Okinawa, Japan: from four to five times weekly (from October)

Tiruchirappalli, India: 12 to 14 times weekly (from December)

There will also be daily flights to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, with a gradual shift from the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to the Airbus 320 family aircraft from October.