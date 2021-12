Of all the locations security supervisor Muhamad Faizal, 26, has been posted to for duty, few compare to Lucky Plaza - notorious for snaking queues at its entry points during the weekends.

Life for security officers there has become even tougher since the Covid-19 pandemic hit early last year. The period when weekend entry for shoppers was restricted last year was particularly difficult as it required officers to check the last digit of each visitor's identity card.