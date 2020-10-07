Science Centre aims to break boundaries with new series of virtual and on-site events

SINGAPORE - Young children will be able to discover world-changing science in a creative way when the Science Centre's KidStop Steam Festival for Young Learners kicks off on Thursday (Oct 8).

The four-day event till Sunday (Oct 11) is aimed at children aged three to eight, and melds virtual and on-site events at KidsStop, the Children's Science Centre.

Steam marries the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) with the arts so as to foster more holistic, multidisciplinary learning, said Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, chief executive of the Science Centre.

Virtual events include interactive storytelling and sing-along sessions, while on-site activities include a coding challenge for kids to create and protect their own moving bot, and activities around marine conservation.

An All-In "passport" for $38 per child ($5 for accompanying adults) lets children enjoy both online and on-site activities at the festival.

Steam Festival is the first of three digital-first events under Untame, the Science Centre's guest-experience approach that seeks to blend onsite and online exhibitions and activities.

Kicking off next would be a six-week series, Untame: Beyond Boundaries, which will entail 30 virtual science-related quests, science performances, and hands-on activities.

The quests will be hosted in a virtual environment that runs much like a video game.

Participants can create virtual avatars to explore a series of rooms containing scientific information and activities.

The series is targeted at families with kids aged 10 and up, and registration for a "Tame Pass", which gives access to 10 basic quests, is free. Tickets for more activities range from $30 to $80, with discounts for members.

The Science Centre is also holding a virtual Stem Conference 2020 for educators and professionals, with a lineup of local and international speakers, on Nov 5 to Nov 6.

The Untame series seeks to break perceptions that science learning is abstract and confined to labs said Ms Tan Yen Yen, chairman of the Science Centre Board, at a launch event on Wednesday Oct 7.

"The truth is, Stem is everywhere and was especially crucial during this pandemic. Now, more than ever, we need to inspire interest in Stem for the new generation."

Tickets for Untame and more details are online at https://www.science.edu.sg/untame