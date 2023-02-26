Two cases of drivers running red lights in two days; schoolboy almost hit

SINGAPORE - A young boy was nearly hit by a Toyota Wish at Bedok South Road as it ran a red light on Friday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the student can be seen running across the road after the traffic light for pedestrians turns green.

The car then runs the red light and narrowly misses the boy as shocked pedestrians watched.

He is then seen running back to the pavement, where a passer-by comforts him before guiding him across the road safely.

In another case, a car was caught on video running a red light at Penang Road on Saturday.

In a video posted on the same Facebook group, a Toyota Estima can be seen driving across the traffic junction, even though a group of pedestrians had begun crossing the road.

Caught off guard, some pedestrians can be seen pointing and gesturing at the car for the dangerous act.

The penalty for running a red light is 12 demerit points and a composite fine of $400 or $500 for light and heavy vehicles respectively.

Motorists convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000, and jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.