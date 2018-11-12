School of Science and Technology, Singapore wins National Youth Media Competition 2018

SINGAPORE - Staying up all night to work on their journalism assignments paid off for a team from the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, when it emerged champion in this year's National Youth Media Competition.

Monday's prize-giving ceremony capped off the event, which featured a 24-hour final in September where 13 teams from 11 secondary schools attended a mock media conference, interviewed actor Joshua Tan and shot a photo essay, among other things.

The winning team consisted of Secondary 3 students Alya Rasyiqah Rudy, Goh Chin Ray, Kamal Sawlani Govindani, Shen Guocheng, Tan Athan and Tan Chuan Jie, all 15.

On the secret of their success, Chuan Jie said they chose team mates with the right skills.

Guocheng said he learnt that a journalist's job is "very tiring because you never know what's going to happen".

Second place went to the team from Hwa Chong Institution, while the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science team clinched the third spot. Each team had up to six students each.

The competition, which began in 2005, aims to encourage media literacy and train aspiring journalists. It was organised by The Straits Times and presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The winning team won $3,000 worth of shopping, book and movie vouchers and an internship with ST Schools, the department within The Straits Times that produces student publications for secondary and primary schools. The second team won $2,000 in vouchers while the third team won $1,000 in vouchers.

Hwa Chong International School, Ngee Ann Secondary School and Swiss Cottage Secondary School won merit awards.