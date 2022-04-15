Selected competitions to be live-streamed

We appreciate Mr Tan Hock Choon's suggestion to open the National School Games (NSG) to spectators (Allow spectators to share in students' excitement at National School Games, April 7).

Indeed, the support from friends and family is an important part of the experience at the Games for student athletes.

As shared by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing after the opening ceremony of the NSG on April 7, the Ministry of Education will look into allowing in-person student spectators at some of the competitions in a few weeks' time.

However, we seek the public's understanding that this will be done in a manner and scale that continues to ensure the safety of student athletes and our school community, and does not strain the capacity of NSG organisers who have been working hard to ensure the Games can be conducted safely amid the pandemic.

In the meantime, we have partnered Sport Singapore to live-stream selected NSG competitions on the ActiveSG Circle website to allow family members and friends to support students competing in the Games.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division

Ministry of Education