Along Braddell Road, a little way past Braddell Rise, stands a glass mosaic mural wall featuring sights of Singapore - cable cars, the now-demolished National Theatre, the Singapore River with a junk sailing down it, and so on.

These scenes were designed in the 1970s by an art teacher, Mr Ho Cheok Tin, for a mural on the side of a school hall within the lot that housed Westlake Primary, Westlake Secondary and Braddell Secondary schools.