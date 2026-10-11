Scheme providing subsidies for haze-related conditions to start Oct 12: Ong Ye Kung

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Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced on Oct 11 that the Government will be activating both the HSS and PHPC schemes in view of the deterioration in air quality due to transboundary haze.

SINGAPORE - From Oct 12, Singaporeans seeking treatment for haze-related conditions will be able to receive subsidised care at polyclinics and GP clinics on the Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) Scheme.

Children who are 18 and below, elderly aged 65 and above and those holding Community Health Assist Scheme cards and Medical Fee Exemption Cards will pay no more than $10 when they seek medical attention for haze-related conditions at polyclinics and PHPCs.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will have their out-of-pocket costs capped at $5, while those on the Public Assistance scheme will enjoy fully subsidised care under the Haze Subsidy Scheme (HSS).

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced on Oct 11 that the Government will be activating both the HSS and PHPC schemes in view of the deterioration in air quality due to transboundary haze.

The medical conditions that qualify for the subsidised rates are: allergic rhinitis, asthma, bronchitis, conjunctivitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, upper respiratory tract infections, and complications arising from these illnesses.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a community event at Bukit Canberra, Ong said his ministry has seen an uptick in the number of people visiting hospitals’ emergency departments and polyclinics for respiratory issues.

“I think it is not just due to haze, but also because the haze season this year coincided with Influenza A season (and) compounded each other,” he said.

The minister said those with more serious medical circumstances should visit the emergency room, but those with respiratory issues should see the doctor at a clinic.

“Go to a clinic - your family physician can take care of you,” he said. “Leave emergency department facilities for those with very urgent, very serious conditions.”

The HSS was introduced in 2013. It was last activated during the 2015 haze crisis, which saw Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) peak at 341 on the morning of Sept 25. That year, the subsidy scheme was in effect from Sept 16 to Nov 22.

Ong said the Government’s assessment is that this year’s haze is a bit different from 2015, in that it does not expect air quality to reach levels seen a decade ago.

However, it expects haze conditions to be more prolonged this time due to climate change and the inter-monsoon season getting longer. This means the haze is likely to last for a few more weeks, he added.

Ong said hospitals here have already stood up certain measures, including to turn on ventilators and air purifiers while closing the windows in wards.

“We are taking stock of our emergency supplies and our stocks, and I think we are quite well stocked,” he added. “So there’s no need to worry about that.”

In a statement on Oct 11, the Ministry of Health said the PHPC scheme aims to coordinate primary care responses and provide subsidised care during health alerts and emergencies, including haze and more recently for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ong said that there are 1,370 clinics on the PHPC scheme, and close to 1,000 have already “responded positively” to the announcement.

As of 9am on Oct 11, the 24-hour PSI readings stood at 118 in the north, 115 in the south, 138 in the east, 152 in the west and 151 in the central region.

This marks a slight improvement from the day before, when the PSI value peaked at 183 in the central region at midnight before gradually dropping throughout the day.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 101 to 200.

Those seeking more information on the HSS, including the list of eligible PHPCs, can do so at www.moh.gov.sg/others/haze. Participating clinics can also be identified through the PHPC decal and HSS poster displayed at the clinics.