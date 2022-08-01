Scheme for cleaner toilets in coffee shops expanded to more places

A new initiative to monitor and improve the cleanliness of coffee shop toilets in Jurong has been expanded to four other areas in Singapore.

It will be rolled out today at four coffee shops in Punggol, Tampines, Potong Pasir and Sembawang, and run until October.

The Jurong pilot ran from May to last month. It involved three coffee shops, where more than 10 community volunteers checked the cleanliness of toilets, alerted coffee shop operators about dirty washrooms, and educated users on good toilet etiquette.

The plan - a brainchild of the Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group - was announced in April when the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) launched the annual month-long Keep Clean, Singapore campaign.

Yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng urged more coffee shops - including those that are part of a chain - to join the next phase.

During a visit to a coffee shop in Jurong, he said: "Ultimately, we want to enjoy a clean public toilet, especially with our ageing population. Many elderly folk still go to the coffee shop toilets, and it's one way to care for our senior citizens."

The results of a week-long poll involving 155 patrons at the three coffee shops in Jurong last month - conducted by the PHC and Jurong-Clementi Town Council - were released yesterday.

About 86 per cent of those surveyed said they will use a toilet in one of the three coffee shops as these are clean.

The three coffee shops are Meetup@494 at Block 494 Jurong West Street 41, Get Together at Block 429 Jurong West Avenue 1, and PDSS 318 Food Cafeteria at Block 318 Jurong East Street 31.

As for suggestions to improve toilet cleanliness, the biggest proportion of respondents, at 47 per cent, said that cleaning frequency needs to be increased.

The next largest group, at 36 per cent, said public education is key to changing behaviour.

On what is meant by a clean and functional toilet, about 48 per cent said a dry floor and no unpleasant smell are a must, while 39 per cent wanted the infrastructure, such as the flushing system and taps, to be in working condition.

Mr Xie Yao Quan, an MP for Jurong GRC, who was with Mr Baey during the visit, said that as more people patronise coffee shops, the expectation for cleaner toilets will only go up.

Meetup@494 operator David Tan, 56, said: "Previously, we would see some patrons using the toilet paper recklessly... But now, things are getting better after the constant reminders from community volunteers."

A shop owner in his 40s, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong, said he visits Meetup@494 at least twice a day, and the situation has certainly improved.

"I have been here for five years, and I can tell the difference. The floors are no longer wet," he said.