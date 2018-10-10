SCDF video on 995 calls features actress in twin roles

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has roped in a familiar face for an important public service announcement.

In the 30-second video, actress Michelle Chong helps the SCDF spread the word that 995 calls should not be misused for non-emergency situations.

The video, posted on the SCDF's Facebook page last Thursday, has since garnered more than 100,000 views and 300 shares.

In the video, Ah Lian makes an emergency call to 995 about a toothache and the officer on the line, also played by Chong, reminds her that those with non-emergency cases should go to the nearest clinic or call 1777 instead.

In 2016, the SCDF handled close to 180,000 emergency calls, of which almost 19,000 were false alarms and for non-urgent ailments such as constipation and chronic cough.

In July, the SCDF said it would be using an artificial intelligence speech recognition system to transcribe and log calls to make the process more efficient.

However, details of when the system will be implemented have yet to be announced.



Chong has also appeared in advertisements for the Singapore Tourism Board, Netflix and Pizza Hut. Last year, her Ah Lian character featured in promotional trailers for the Netflix series, Orange Is The New Black.