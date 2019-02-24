SCDF trainee in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Bartley

A 22-year-old paramedic trainee with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is fighting for her life after being involved in a motorbike crash earlier this month.

Ms Nuruljannah Mohammad Razib and an SCDF full-time national serviceman (NSF) were on their way to a work-related event on a personal motorbike on Feb 11 when they collided with another motorcycle in Bartley Road East.

The accident occurred near the slip road towards Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 in the direction of Tampines Avenue 10 at about 10am.

The police are investigating the accident.

The SCDF said the pair are attached to Paya Lebar Fire Station.

Ms Nuruljannah, who was riding pillion, suffered serious injuries in the accident, the SCDF said. She was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital's (CGH) intensive care unit, where she is currently warded.

The SCDF said the 23-year-old NSF and the other motorcyclist, who is 48, were taken to CGH in a conscious state. Both suffered injuries to their body and limbs.

The NSF was discharged from hospital on Feb 14 and is currently recuperating.

A letter written in Malay by Ms Nuruljannah's father, Mr Mohammad Razib Samsudin, addressed to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, has been published online.

He wrote that his daughter is in a critical condition and asked those attending Friday prayers to also pray for her.

The SCDF said yesterday that it is providing all necessary assistance to its two officers and their families.

Commander of the 2nd SCDF Division Alan Toh has been in contact with the families, while a team of SCDF officers are providing emotional support to the officers' families and colleagues.

In April 2017, Ms Nuruljannah was among five Singaporeans who were near the scene of a terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden. In the incident, a truck ploughed through a crowd outside a department store, killing four people.

Ms Nuruljannah was there on a graduation trip with her fellow nursing diploma graduates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.