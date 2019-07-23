SCDF to conduct exercise at the Padang on July 24

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be conducting an exercise at the Padang on Wednesday morning (July 24).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the SCDF said that the exercise will begin at 2am and end by 4am.

The public is advised not to be alarmed by the exercise, which is part of SCDF's efforts to validate and update its operational plans and procedures.

The Straits Times understands that the exercise is related to the National Day Parade, which will be held at the Padang this year.

All emergency vehicles participating in the exercise will have their beacon lights switched on and signs will also be placed near the exercise's location, SCDF said.