SCDF to conduct exercise at Marina Bay floating platform early on Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE -The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be conducting a deployment exercise involving emergency vehicles at the Marina Bay floating platform on Wednesday (Aug 4) from 12.30am to 3am.

About 200 SCDF officers and 25 emergency and supporting vehicles will take part in the exercise.

Such exercises are part of SCDF's ongoing efforts to validate and update operational plans and procedures, it said in a statement on Monday.

To facilitate the movement and deployment of the emergency vehicles, three lanes along Raffles Avenue near the Marina Bay floating platform will be closed to traffic. The lane closure will be in effect until the end of the exercise.

Signs will be put up in the vicinity to alert members of the public to the exercise.