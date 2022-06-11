SCDF to assess calls from 2023 and send out ambulances only for actual emergencies

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will institute a non-dispatch policy next year to cope with increasing demand for emergency services.

The 995 operations centre will assess emergency calls and send out ambulances only when they are deemed to be actual emergencies.

In his speech at the SCDF annual workplan seminar yesterday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said calls for emergency medical services (EMS) continue to rise.

The SCDF responded to more than 210,000 EMS calls last year, a 12 per cent rise from 2020. About 90 per cent of the calls in both years were emergency calls.

Said Associate Professor Faishal: "SCDF is working on a non-dispatch policy for cases triaged to be non-emergencies by the 995 operations centre. This will ensure that our EMS resources are optimised for emergencies only, as committing emergency resources to non-emergency cases will deprive those in need."

The force said more details on how it will respond to calls that are assessed to be non-emergencies will be revealed next year.

At the seminar, the SCDF unveiled its new Red Rhino vehicles with enhanced firefighting abilities. The vehicles will be on the roads from the end of this month.

This is the sixth rendition of Singapore's iconic firefighting vehicle since it was first introduced in 2000.

The new Red Rhino - also known as the Light Fire Attack Vehicle - will come equipped with a fire blanket for fighting vehicle fires and trolleys that carry compressed air foam - a more effective extinguishing medium than water.

The 50 litres of foam it carries can extinguish fires even before the arrival of a fire engine, said the SCDF.

By the end of next year, these vehicles will also be equipped with the second edition of the Red Rhino Robot.

The robot, which reduces the manpower needed to respond to fires, was first unveiled in 2018.

It is able to move easily in confined spaces to carry out autonomous firefighting using water jets.

The SCDF also launched a new research and training facility yesterday. Jointly developed with HTX - or the Home Team Science and Technology Agency - the facility will use simulation and other technology to train emergency responders.

In his speech, Prof Faishal said the SCDF has stayed at the cutting edge to improve its capabilities.

"This allows (the force) to achieve world-class outcomes, despite it being one of the smallest emergency services worldwide."

The SCDF will make other moves to keep abreast of operational needs, he said.

Sensors that detect hazardous materials (HazMat) will be installed islandwide for early warnings, for instance, when there is a chemical plant leak.

This will allow the SCDF to respond faster to such incidents and reduce its dependence on information from the public.

The new training facility launched yesterday, known as the Emergency Responders' Fitness Conditioning and Enhancement Lab (Excel), will use technology to help officers get stronger physically and mentally.

This includes using simulations to treat those with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as brain activity tracking technology to evaluate performance.

The latter will be done at one of the facility's five laboratories. Data gathered from an experienced officer can be compared with that of a younger one, for example, to map out areas for improvement.

In another part of the facility, a chamber with a temperature range of minus 10 deg C to 80 deg C can be used to train responders to work in challenging conditions.

And to safeguard against injury, cameras and sensors tracking muscle activation patterns in the biomechanics lab check if an individual is using the proper method to lift heavy equipment.

Civil Defence Academy director Alan Chow Mun Keong said: "The establishment of Excel is a testament to the Home Team's commitment to setting the standards and charting frontiers in optimising responder performance."