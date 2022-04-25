SCDF puts out waste oil fire after 3 hours; no injuries reported

A sizeable fire broke out in Tuas on Saturday afternoon that took the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) close to three hours to put out.

SCDF said it was alerted to the blaze at 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm, and extinguished the fire at about 7.30pm.

Six people were evacuated from the premises prior to the arrival of SCDF personnel and there were no reported injuries.

In an update close to 10pm on Saturday, SCDF said it was conducting damping operations, which involve wetting burnt surfaces after a fire is put out to prevent any potential rekindling of fire.

The fire had engulfed a waste oil processing plant, and prompted SCDF to deploy 14 emergency vehicles and about 80 firefighters to the incident site.

The firefighters comprised career officers, full-time national servicemen and operationally ready national servicemen, SCDF added.

"As the fire involved waste oil, we had to deploy foam jets in order to tackle the fire," said the incident commander, Colonel Goh Boon Han.

The site of the blaze is near Singapore's south-west coast.

A Rapid Response Fire Vessel from the SCDF Marine Division also provided water through a supply line from the open sea to support firefighting operations.

Videos posted of the incident by onlookers showed a tall column of dark smoke rising from the scene, which could be seen from afar.

The address in Benoi Lane is registered to Offshore Construction Services Holdings, a firm dealing with marine construction.

Mr T. Jagan, 31, a construction worker who resides in a dormitory near the site of the fire, said he was one of the workers who were evacuated.

He said he calmly followed instructions from SCDF staff.

"I was praying to God for everything to be okay so that I could quickly go back to my dormitory to rest because I was very tired after working the whole day," he added.